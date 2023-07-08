Now that NYSC testified that Mbah’s NYSC Certificate is fake, he would resign honourably- Okonkwo

An article from a few days ago alleged that the release certificate being shown by the governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah, was not given by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed.

The debate over whether Mbah has a legitimate NYSC certificate or not does not arise, according to Brigadier General Ahmed, who was a guest on Arise Television’s breakfast show, who claimed to have informed Peter Mbah that the document he provided was a fake.

“In a saner clime,” he declared, “Peter Mbah would resign honorably and not wait to be disgraced out now that NYSC has testified that his NYSC Certificate is a fake.”

He continued, “I am concerned that Peter Mbah’s uncouth behavior will continue to cast a negative light on the people of Enugu State. I respectfully request Peter Mbah to step down right away and spare our nation from this embarrassment.

What do you have to say about this post?

Please feel free to drop your comments in the comment box below and share this article with your friends and family.

gossipmouse (

)