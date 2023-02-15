Now That Nyesom Wike Has Misled His People, He Wants To Support Asiwaju Tinubu- Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has been accused of misleading the people of Rivers state about supporting Mr. Peter Obi of the labour party, according to Daniel Bwala, spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign committee.

Wike has changed his mind and now supports Tinubu, but he doesn’t sure how to contact his supporters, according to Daniel Bwala, who spoke exclusively to Arise Tv.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

﻿

In his words: “He initially claimed to believe in equity and justice and to support Mr. Peter Obi because he knew that if his supporters did not choose to support Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi would be their second choice. All along, he was deceiving them. Now that Nyesom Wike has misled his people, he wants to support Asiwaju Tinubu, but he is unsure of how to do it. He announced to the globe that he will name his candidate by January and advocate for him by traveling the nation. When January arrived, he didn’t make any move.”

HealthTourist (

)