Now That N64Bn Will Be Given To Police For Elections, What About Civil Defence & Others – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as N64 billion will be given to the police for the 2023 election.

Recall that it was reported that a total of N64 billion has been approved for the Nigeria Police Force as an operations fund for security management for the forthcoming general elections.

While reacting to this, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say now that N64Billion will be given to the Police for the 2023 elections, what about Civil Defence, Customs, Immigration, Road Safety, Prison service, Yellow fever, and DSS.

Shehu Sani concluded his statement by asking whether other security agencies that were not given will just going to sit down and look.

“Now that N64 billion will be given to the Police for the elections, What about Civil Defence, customs, Immigration, Road Safety, Prison service, Yellow fever and DSS Or are they just going to Siddon look?”

