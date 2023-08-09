NEWS

Now That Bazoum Has Allegedly Been Allowed To Go Home After Resigning, What Will ECOWAS Do?- Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

One of the chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP and member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has stated that what would the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, do now that the ousted president of Niger Republic, president Bazoum has been allegedly forced to sign his resignation letter and allowed to go home

It is no longer news that the president was ousted a few days ago after a military team headed by Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani took over power from him

The Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, however sat after the takeover and decided to use Military force to get the president back into power

Daniel Bwala, in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page asked that what would the Economic Community Of West Africa State do now that he has been forced to sign and go home

Kindly read the post that he made here

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Unique And Gorgeous Native Unique And Gorgeous Native Unique And Gorgeous Native Styles For Mothers To Wear To Parties

14 mins ago

Tinubu Directs CBN To Apply Financial Sanctions Against Niger Coup Plotters And Their Associates

32 mins ago

“We’ll do our best to support Nigeria – Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Okonjo-Iweala

51 mins ago

“We Paid Almost Everybody, Not N20,00, But N60,000” – Keyamo Says As He Makes Clarification

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button