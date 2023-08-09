Now That Bazoum Has Allegedly Been Allowed To Go Home After Resigning, What Will ECOWAS Do?- Bwala

One of the chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP and member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has stated that what would the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, do now that the ousted president of Niger Republic, president Bazoum has been allegedly forced to sign his resignation letter and allowed to go home

It is no longer news that the president was ousted a few days ago after a military team headed by Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani took over power from him

The Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, however sat after the takeover and decided to use Military force to get the president back into power

Daniel Bwala, in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page asked that what would the Economic Community Of West Africa State do now that he has been forced to sign and go home

