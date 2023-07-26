NEWS

Nottingham Forest buy Anthony Elanga from Manchester United

Sweden international striker Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year deal.

Elanga arrived at Nottingham for an estimated fee of €15 million ($17.5 million, $19.3 million). The player wrote on Twitter, “It’s such an honor to sign with this historic football club! Honestly, I’m so happy and excited to be here, I can’t stop smiling! Thanks for the great welcome! Fantastic”, which he has since been renamed “X” following his move to the two-time European Cup winner.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but was never a first-team starter. He joined the club’s academy at the age of twelve and made his senior debut in 2021.

In a statement released on Tuesday, United paid tribute to Elanga: “Anthony has been a role model and role model for members of the academy, and he departs with best wishes … for our future.” From Malmö, the versatile winger scored three times and earned 12 caps for Sweden.

Nottingham Forest is looking forward to strengthening its team ahead of the new Premier League season, after being narrowly relegated last season.

