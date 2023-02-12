Nothing Will Stop Tinubu From Winning The Presidency If The Election Is Free & Fair – Tanko Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has declared that nothing will stop the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the presidency, if the 2023 presidential election is conducted free and fair (Punch).

The Elder Statesman made this declaration in a recent interview, while speaking on his earlier warning that there might be a catastrophe, if the 2023 general elections were rigged.

In his words: “My believe is that if the election is conducted freely and fairly, nothing will stop Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from winning the election but I see some bigwigs expressing disapproval of his ambition.”

Yakassai, who visibly expressed the view that Tinubu was ahead in the race for the presidency, however, noted that these bigwigs who were opposed to Tinubu’s ambition, might result to rigging the election in order to actualize their goals in the 2023 poll.

