Nothing will stop the election from holding in Igboland – Governor Hope Uzodimma reveals his plans

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma says that nothing will stop the election from holding in Igboland.

He further stated that those people who are threatening that they will not hold elections in Igboland should be very careful because the IGBO leaders are fully prepared for anything that will happen. “We are not afraid of any group or anybody that wants to cause any harm concerning the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

According to him, this is not the election that people will be talking about behind our back; we have fortified ourselves concerning this election, and we are fully prepared for anybody that wants to make the election look terrible in Igboland. “I am really sure that nothing will stop the election from holding in Igboland because we are fully prepared,” he said.

