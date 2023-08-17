Nothing Should Come In Between Your Relationship With God- Faith Oyedepo

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public

The woman of God went on to say that nothing should come before your relationship with God, whether car, jewellery, children even your spouse.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Among other things, fasting is medicinal. It is a form of medicine. It has what to offer your physical body in keeping it healthy. Fasting is for your good; Jesus Himself prescribed it.

