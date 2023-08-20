Nothing Should Come Before Your Relationship With God- Faith Oyedepo

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The woman of God went to say that nothing should come before your relationship with God, whether a car, jewellery, children or even your spouse

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘Nothing should come before your relationship with God, whether a car, jewellery, children or even your spouse. Your love for God should not be replaced with love for money, shoes or any other thing.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Good homes and marriages don’t happen by chance; they are made to happen. God had to first work for six days, creating the world, before He rested. You also must be ready to do what it takes for you to enjoy rest, peace and honour in your marriage

