Nothing is naturally wrong with godfatherism; it’s people who gave it a negative meaning- Dele Alake

Dele Alake, the director of media and strategic communication of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, said that nothing is naturally wrong with godfatherism and that it was people that gave it a negative meaning.

Dele Alake made the statement in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program a few minutes ago.

Dele Alake was asked on the program about what he has to say about what people say about Tinubu in Lagos being the godfather making decisions on who becomes who.

Dele Alake responded that it is a very interesting question, however, he said

“What is intrinsically wrong in being a godfather is because some people mischievously gave it a wrong connotation.

Dele Alake said that the great Sir Ahmadu Bello was a godfather. He said by definition, a godfather is someone who raises other leaders, who develop minds, and develops individuals into leaders.

He then said, ” Ahmadu Bello develop leaders, great Obafemi Awolowo developed leaders, so he was a godfather, the great Nnamdi Azikwe developed leaders, so he was a godfather. So when you look at the normal definition of godfather, there is nothing intrinsically negative about that.

Dele Alake then anchored that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is qualified to be a godfather because he has developed leaders much more than any other contestants (presidential candidates) on the field today and that people can see those who he has developed in Politics today doing well.”

