Nothing Is More Indicative Of Desperation Than Attempt By Obi To Claim That Sultan Supports Him- FFK

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has taken out his time to drag the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his supporters, for allegedly claiming that the Sultan of Sokoto endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Femi Fani-Kayode made it known that nothing is more indicative of desperation than the attempt by Mr Peter Obi and his supporters to give impression that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto supports Peter Obi.

Speaking further, he described the report as vainglorious falsehood insults on the sensibility of many Nigerians.

It should be recalled that it was recently reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, endorsed the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Hours later, the Sultan of Sokoto came out and denied the report, stating it clearly that he never endorsed Peter Obi and that he never visited his palace.

