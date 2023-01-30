NEWS

Nothing Has Been Heard About Govs Under Watch For Stash Of Cash Or They’re Still Watching – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say nothing has been heard about governors under watch. 

Recall that it was reported that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said some governors are being monitored by the Commission for suspected cases of money laundering. 

Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say months ago, the commission disclosed that some governors were under watch for stash of cash. 

However, Shehu Sani made it known in his statement that nothing has been heard of that watch or they were still watching. 

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“Months ago they said some Governors under watch for stash of cash. Nothing has been heard of that watch or they are still watching.”﻿

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

