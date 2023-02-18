This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nothing, Apart From The Will Of God Will Deprive Us Of Victory In The Election-APC Chairman, Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has boasted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the forthcoming general elections.

Abdullahi Adamu made this known today during the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign rally was attended by the standard flagbearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate and former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ibrahim Shettima, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State among others.

Expressing confidence in the ability of the party to win the election, the national chairman of the ruling party said, “Nothing, apart from the will of God, will deprive us of victory in the election.

