‘Not the solution’ — reps committee rejects CBN deadline extension on old naira notes

A house of representatives ad hoc committee has rejected the deadline extension for the validity of the old naira notes.

The old N200, N500, and N1000 notes must be deposited by January 31 per a deadline set earlier by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, Emefiele declared on Sunday that President Muhammadu buhari had authorized the deadline to be extended to February 10.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee on the new naira redesign and naira swap policy, Alhassan Doguwa, stated in a statement on Sunday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must “respect the law.”

Doguwa stated, “We as a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate of the house, would only accept clear compliance with section 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act and nothing more. The 10-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution.

“Nigeria must uphold the rule of law as a burgeoning economy and budding democracy. In order to force the CBN Governor to appear before the Adhoc committee, the House would next proceed to sign an arrest warrant.

Doguwa allegedly said in the statement that the delay was a “mere political gimmick to further deceive Nigerians,” and that the CBN governor had to come before the committee as requested.

In particular at the state level, “security agencies and their operations are typically funded through cash advances and direct table payments of allowances to operatives before elections,” he continued.

A house of representatives ad hoc committee has advised Femi Gbajabiamila to seek an arrest warrant for Emefiele as a result of his disregard for their summons about the naira redesign strategy. According to the Cable report.

Publish on 2023-01-29 22:31:28