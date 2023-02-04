Not my turn but turn of Nigerians to take back their country — Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has said that a new Nigeria where true democracy will be in place is possible.

Obi said he was running for president not because it was his turn but because “it is the turn of Nigerians to take back their country” from the few who have the country by the jugular on Friday during a town hall gathering in Umuahia, Abia State.

If elected president on February 25, he pledged to start over and change everything in the nation.

We’re going to create a brand-new Nigeria. Yes, a new Nigeria is feasible, which is why I’m running.

I’ll create a brand-new Nigeria where everyone will be pleased to hold a green passport. I’ll create a brand-new Nigeria where we’ll go from consuming to producing, he declared.

The former governor of Anambra State bemoaned that the country’s decline had been overseen by both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the upcoming elections, he asked Nigerians to vote against both parties in favour of the Labour Party in order to make their nation better.

He asserted, “APC has brought us hunger, instability, fuel shortages, and the ASUU strike. In Nigeria, no state is secure once more. If given the chance, I will overhaul Nigeria’s entire security system to ensure the safety of every citizen.

“We voted in favour of the umbrella, but we received no protection. We chose the broom, but it has plunged us into adversity and poverty. From the APC and PDP, we just received starvation and agony.

“Voting for the father, mother, and children is now due” (LP logo). The family is what we need right now to help us get out of our current predicament.

Obi vowed to not discriminate against any region of Nigeria and to put an end to injustice and tribalism while in office.

According to his ability and national appeal, he anticipated a landslide victory for himself and claimed he had a duty to inspire Nigerian youths.

“I won’t win because I’m from the South East; I’ll win because I’m capable and prepared to create a new Nigeria. I’m ready to take Nigeria from obscurity to grandeur. If you give me a chance, I’ll repeat what I did in Anambra across the entire nation, he declared.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate pledged to put a stop to the ongoing strikes by university employees, adding that Nigeria would be reorganised under his leadership to serve its people. Obi also pledged to modernise Aba and turn it into an important industrial centre for Africa.

“I went to Aba in the morning, and I observed that there are more than 60,000 shoemakers here,” he stated. Aba’s industrial activities would be effectively exploited. Aba and Port Harcourt will merge if you give me two years. Although both towns will eventually merge into one city and no one will be able to tell them apart again, I won’t change the name.

In addition, Obi pledged to use the large amount of arable land in the North to make Nigeria the top food exporter in Africa. “Nigeria’s largest asset is the uncultivated land in the North, but we are unable to feed ourselves. The Netherlands is an agricultural superpower despite having a smaller land mass and fewer people, Obi pointed out, adding that with visionary and capable leadership in place, Nigeria does not need to borrow money from anybody. According to Vanguard report.

Sulaimann (

)