Not Mine, But Nigerians’ Turn To Reclaim Their Nation — Peter Obi

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has stated that a new us with true democracy is possible.

He made the announcement on Friday at a town hall meeting in Umuahia, Abia . He said that he was not running for president because it was his turn, but rather because “it is the turn of Nigerians to take back their country” from those who were holding it hostage.

If elected president on February 25, he pledged to reset the it and act in a different manner.

“We will construct it. I’m running because I believe in the possibility of it.

I will build it in which the green passport will be cherished by all and we will shift from consumption to production.”

The former governor of Anambra State was disappointed that the two major political bodies, the APC, which is currently in power; and the PDP, the main opposition, had both supervised our decline. He urged them to vote for another for a good one and to reject both the two others at the upcoming elections.

