Not Every Lagosian Or Resident Of The South-West Will Vote For Tinubu – Yunusa Tanko

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, the Chief spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Yunusa Tanko has debunked the reports that the lack of support and endorsements from key elder statesmen and chieftains in the Southeast geopolitical zones for the candidacy of the Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi would affected his chances of becoming the next president of Nigeria.

Photo: Bola Tinubu and Yunusa Tanko

He opined that the likes of Chief Arthur Eze, who was a former presidential candidate of Labour Party did not represent the total population of the Southeast geopolitical zone. He said that Chief Eze is just one man that can delivered just one vote. He claimed that the elder statesmen in the Southeast geopolitical zones who opposed Peter Obi’s candidacy, also the present Governor of Anambra State would not determined the outcome of the presidential election in the region. He said everyone who failed to endorsed Peter Obi’s candidacy has the right to made their positions known as individuals, but their major concern as a party is to continued to speak and engaged with the people across the regions, because it is not everyone in a region that would accept and vote for a candidate.

He further added that despite the fact that the presidential candidate of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is from Adamawa State doesn’t guaranteed that everyone in his state would vote for him. He also opined that not every Lagosian or resident of the Southwest geopolitical zone would vote for the presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. He added that contrary to popular claims he’s convinced that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi would win 15 states of the federation in the forthcoming presidential election.

He also opined that the idea that the Nigerian youths are only on social media platforms and would probably not vote during the presidential election, has been put to rest as all indications now showed that the youths are ready to come out to stand for their country and preferred presidential candidate, because the recent demographics of registered voters released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 12.5million new prospective voters, who are mostly Nigerian youths has registered, which has now took the whole registrants to 96million.

