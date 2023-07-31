Not all the governors that you see today will end their terms in office -Primate Elijah

In an exclusive interview with Seyi Sokoya of the Nigerian Tribune, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the esteemed spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), issued a stern warning about the political landscape in Nigeria.

According to the renowned man of God, President Tinubu’s government may face challenging times ahead as conflicts between his administration and the North are predicted. Primate Ayodele also foresees that not all the current governors will complete their terms in office, and the same holds true for some lawmakers.

He said “I must add that Tinubu’s government and the North will fight each other. Not all the governors that you see today will end their terms in office. Not all the lawmakers will ed their terms in office.”

“Many of them will end attacked spiritually. For instance, Adeleke is under some kind of spiritual charm. He will kill his second term opportunity by himself if he does not wake up. There is a spell on him. He would begin to make very silly mistakes.”

Source: Nigerian Tribune

