Northerners Won’t Vote For You, Pa Adebanjo Tells Tinubu as 2023 Presidential Election Intensify

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has asked the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to quit the race.

According to Daily Trust reports, Afenifere leader advised Tinubu to step down for his fellow contestant, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Pa Adebanjo advises the former Lagos state governor to save himself from the embarrassment of losing the election, adding that the north would not vote for him.

The 94-year-old elder statesman disclosed this during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, held at the Ake Palace ground.

Peter Obi, his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, and other party leaders were in attendance, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Addressing the crowd, Adebanjo who spoke in Yoruba stated:

“All those that know Tinubu should tell him. I have always told and I will tell him again, the Northerners will not vote for him.

“He (Tinubu) should come back home now and support Obi because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back.”

Adebanjo said the LP would save Nigerians from the misrule of the APC , as he described the former as the new National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

According to him, those supporting Obi are the ones who want the good of Nigeria.

Pa Adebanjo had earlier Adebanjo claimed that the plot of a certain cabal is to bring into office another norther after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over.

Speaking specifically, the Afenifere leader, said these unnamed individuals want Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed President Buhari.

Pa Adebanjo who said he does not know how this cabal plans to achieve the plot, vowed that come what may, Peter Obi must be declared Nigeria’s next president eventually.

Yidiat90 (

)