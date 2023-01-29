Northerners Who Want To Support Tinubu’s Opponent Will Have Difficulty In Convincing Others- A. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule has reacted towards people who are sharing false information that some APC governors are planning to support PDP presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar.

According to TheCable news media, he said

I think such governor(s) will have some difficulty defending himself in the sense that it is the same northern governors that came together to say power must return to the south.

So, if someone comes in today to plan a shifting base to the opposition, he will have difficulty convincing other northern governors to do that. So, if there is one, I don’t know.”

Some days ago on a program at ChannelsTv, Gov Sule also noted that the APC northern governors will never turned their back on Tinubu

He said

Nothing will diminish Tinubu’s chances of winning the presidential election… it would be a shame for APC northern governors to turn their backs on him.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Content created and supplied by: Elijah361 (via 50minds

News )

#Northerners #Support #Tinubus #Opponent #Difficulty #Convincing #SuleNortherners Who Want To Support Tinubu’s Opponent Will Have Difficulty In Convincing Others- A. Sule Publish on 2023-01-29 13:01:39