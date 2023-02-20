Northerners Want A Nigeria Under Their Own Terms But It Will Not Work – PA Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about five days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, South West Elder Stateman, PA Ayo Adebanjo has challenged the Northerners from wanting to do things according to their own terms.

The leader of Afenifere while speaking to Tribune paper in an exclusive interview, said the north have refused to respect the issue of power rotation.

According to him, the Northern Elders Forum want another Northerner to succeed Buhari after eight years. He said the north body language is suggesting that they have opt to support Atiku in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Ayo said even as north want Nigeria to be under their control, they will reject it.

Hear him “I say and I want to repeat, what the Northerners are trying to do, they want a Nigeria under their own terms, it will not work. They should forget it. We will resist with all the things available to us. How can anybody come and deceive us, saying that we are under democracy.” Tribune paper quoted Ayo Adebanjo as saying.

