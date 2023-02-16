Northerners Suffered More Under Buhari, Our Governors And Legislators Abandoned Us- Prof Ango Abdullahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi has noted that the northern region has suffered more than any other region in the country under Pres Buhari’s government.

According to Vanguard newspaper, he said

Yet, no region had ever suffered under any leader than the north did under the current leadership; and no region benefitted from more undeserved advantages than the south did under him. Our governors and legislators abandoned us.

As we are getting into the day of voting, Northern Nigerians, like all citizens of the country, should vote for a president who has the interests of the people at heart, regardless of their geographical location. It is important to choose a leader who is competent, honest, and has a clear vision for the country’s development.

The right president would prioritize the development of the North, by investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation. They would also work towards resolving the security challenges in the region, such as the insurgency in the Northeast, banditry, and kidnapping.

