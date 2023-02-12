This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Northerners should reject Atiku for opposing Sharia rule in Nigeria: Kashim Shettima

Because of his resistance to the implementation of Sharia law throughout the region, Atiku Abubakar, according to All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, should be abandoned by northerners.

Speaking to party members at an APC local government meeting, Mr. Shettima urged the northern electorate to vote against Mr. Abubakar on February 25 because he opposed the region’s Islamic legal system.

Mr. Shettima addressed his audience in Hausa, saying, “This person you call your own says you should not call him Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but merely Atiku Abubakar.” “Your individual claims to be the only one in the north who opposes Sharia. Is that your person?

The comments made by the APC vice presidential candidate are his most recent effort to incite ethnoreligious vitriol against the PDP presidential candidate.

According to a recent article in Peoples Gazette, Mr. Shettima publicly challenged Mr. Abubakar to name eight people he has mentored in the North or the capital projects he completed there while he was Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007. This was done at the Emir Palace in Daura, Katsina.

According to Mr. Shettima, Mr. Abubakar’s presidency would not be in the interests of the ethno-religious North. According to peoples gazette report.

