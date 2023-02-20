‘Northerners Had Already Made Up Their Mind To Support Tinubu Before This Cashless Policy’ – Hannatu

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has alleged that the campaign of APC Presidential campaign is being affected by the implementation of the cashless policy by the CBN. Hannatu speaking on TVC news disclosed that they have been unable to make mobilisation of their supporters for the rally due to the scarcity of cash.

However, she stated that this has not affected BAT’s influence in the North in any form. She alleged that the Northerners have already made up their mind to support Asiwaju long before the implementation of the politics. She clarified that the APC had done its engagement with the people at the grassroots months ago and that this cashless policy has no effect on their chances of winning the election.

She said, ”Every single political party has suffered from the implementation of this policy that the CBN had come up with. But I guess they didn’t hit us on time, we have been able to effectively work around the North. Most of our work was done at the grassroots in the beginning.

Northerners had already made up their mind to support BAT before this cashless policy. And it’s evident on how we still get to see people turn up at our campaign despite the policy. The early engagements have built this sort of foundation from the locality and it’s not about money.”

