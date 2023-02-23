Northern youth groups declare support for Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACOM) has announced their support for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. This decision was made by the committee, which comprises over 70 youth organizations from the 19 Northern States and Abuja. The committee cited Atiku’s experience as a former Vice President and his ability to rebuild the country as reasons for their endorsement.

JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, addressed a press conference at the Arewa House in Kaduna on Wednesday to make this announcement. He was accompanied by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs, as well as other executives. According to Abubakar, the decision was made after consulting with the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum, as well as other Northern groups.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of the upcoming election and the impact it will have on Nigeria’s future. He called on all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, stating that “the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.” He also highlighted Atiku’s political experience and his ability to build bridges across Nigeria as reasons why he is the best candidate to lead the country.

Abubakar went on to say that Atiku’s knowledge and understanding of Nigeria and Nigerians make him the ideal candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. He stated that Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians, just as he knows, understands, and appreciates his own family. He added that Nigeria is Atiku’s family, and as a result of this, he will not need anyone to teach him how to lead the country.

JACOM’s endorsement of Atiku comes after a long period of consideration, during which the committee took note of President Buhari’s achievements in the past seven years. However, they ultimately came to the conclusion that none of the other presidential candidates were as qualified as Atiku to lead Nigeria.

With their endorsement, JACOM has assured all Nigerians, especially those in the southern part of the country, that when Atiku is elected and sworn into office, they will hold his legs to the fire and ensure that he remains a leader for all Nigerians. They have promised that Atiku will not let the people down, and they want to be held responsible for this promise.

