Northern women vote based on their husband choices – Shehu Sani

Vanguard reports that a prominent Nigerian politician, Senator Shehu Sani who was a former Lawmaker has said that a lot of women in the North who go to the ballot to cast their votes usually vote based on the choice that their husband made, according to him, they support who ever their husband is supporting. He made this known on his official Twitter account on Tuesday just 4 days to the 2023 Presidential election which is slated to hold on the 25th of February on Saturday this week.

He went further to state that the most solid group of voters are the women in the North. His statement read, women you see today are the most solid group of voters when it comes to the Northern part of Nigeria, in most places, their queue is always longer than men’s queue, however, many of them vote based on the choice of their husbands while the single ones vote for who they have hope in.

