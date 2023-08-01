“Northern Nigeria Will Be affected” -Adamu Garba Explains Why ECOWAS Should Not Go To War With Niger

In a report by the Vanguard paper online few days ago, the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic to reinstate ousted President Muhammed Bazoum. However, Nigerian politician Adamu Garba has emphasized the importance of avoiding war with Niger and instead focusing on pursuing peace and stability.

Garba, in a recent tweet pointed out the significance of the Sudano-Sahel region, where Nigeria is located, and highlighted that the areas marked in yellow on the map are the targets of potential total war and exploitation. He warned that any attempt by ECOWAS to engage in military action with Niger could trigger the Western Grand Game to capture these regions, resulting in devastating consequences for Northern Nigeria and its people.

In light of the potential consequences, Garba stressed that war should not be an option, and instead, peaceful efforts should be made to foster stability and cooperation with Niger Republic. As tensions rise in the region, the call for peaceful resolution gains importance to protect the well-being and security of Northern Nigeria and its inhabitants.

He said : Look at this map properly. Zoom to see the Sudano-Sahel region of the map where Nigeria is a part, all the areas highlighted in yellow are the target of total war and exploitation.

“Any mistake by the ecowas to go to war in Niger will simply trigger the Western Grand Game to capture these regions. Northern Nigeria will be wholesomely affected and our peoples destroyed.

“War is not an option here. We should pursue peace and stability with our neighboring Niger Republic.”

