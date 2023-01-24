Northern Nigeria is not an exclusive stronghold of any presidential candidate- Katch Ononuju

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Katch Ononuju, the special adviser on public affairs to Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that Northern Nigeria is not an exclusive stronghold of any presidential candidate.

Ononuju said this while giving update regarding their campaigns on Central TV.

He said, “we are doing very well, you can see what we have done. We have probably done a very good curation of our strategies. We started in the South, we took off from the youths, now after Christmas, the momentum have now surged in a lot of the North to actually show that Northern Nigeria is not exclusive stronghold of any candidate.”

“What we have done has worked. During Christmas, our presidential candidate visited internally displaced persons camps, he also repeated the same thing at the New year. That now gave assurances to those who are displaced that the Labour party will work to return them back to their lands and stop the slow motion civil war which we’ve seen across northern Nigeria to bring the violence to an end. Because we now see that the number one problem for most Nigerians in northern Nigeria by up to 42% is insecurity.”

“So the visit, two visits within a fortnight has now shown them that he is the only candidate to fight the issue of insecurity not just giving a mouthy dressage that would not be followed with action.

We are real and you could see us, since we’ve gone to Kano, Kano was beautiful. Kaduna was marvellous, we’ve gone to Kafanchan to also show not just going to the capital cities but we also meet Nigerians in the different nooks and crannies and that is why our candidate went to Kafanchan with a massive welcome.”

