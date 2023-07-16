NEWS

Northern Leader, Baba-Ahmed Reacts When Asked To Rate Bola Tinubu’s Govt From May 29 Till Date

The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has reacted when asked to rate the government led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu starting from May 29th when he assumed office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper)

Reacting to the question asked, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is known for his outspokenness said; “I will rather hold back my assessment. All administrations find low hanging fruits – pretty easy decisions to take. You take them and the people clap. I think that Tinubu started with some evidence of courage”

He added; “Courage can be a double-edged sword. You can actually have the courage to do the right thing and you do it; you can also have the courage to do the wrong thing and you wouldn’t realise that it is the wrong thing until you do it.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper)

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed stated further; “So, courage is not enough, but you need it particularly under the current circumstances. You need courage as well as wisdom.”

Source – The Punch paper

