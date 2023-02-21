Northern Group Wants The Forthcoming Elections Postponed.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, a northern group, known as the Arewa Youth Assembly, on Tuesday called for the suspension of forthcoming general elections across different states of the federation due to the recent fuel scarcity and Naira crunch.

Photo Credit: This Day Live

The group which comprises of youth from 19 northern states in Nigeria released a statement to newsmen on Tuesday, and the statement which was signed by its speaker, Muhammad Danlami, noted that failure to suspend the elections would be considered rigged and targeted at poor Nigerians.

The group further made it clear that any election held under the current situation of the country would not be accepted, and further called on Mahmood Yakubu, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to suspend all processed leading to the forthcoming election until such a time when the country is more at ease and the environment more serene for elections.

