Northern group urges Kwankwaso to withdraw for Atiku

A group, known as the Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has called on the presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to withdraw from the race for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The organization asserted that Atiku was in a stronger position to win the election regardless of the former governor Kano’s choice, as was the sentiment and opinion of stakeholders in the area and the nation.

This information can be found in a statement that the movement’s National Secretary, Hon. Balarabe Ali Bello, made to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Apart from the regional mood, Bello claimed in the statement that the current situation is forcing a large number of chieftains and NNPP members to defect to the PDP in the region in expectation of an Atiku victory in February.

The NNPP has recently lost some of its top leaders to the PDP, including the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidates in the states of Niger and Yobe, as well as its State Chairman in Kaduna and its Zonal Secretary for the North East Zone. Along with a sizable number of their allies, these chieftains defected.

Prior to that, no fewer than 700,000 party members defected to the PDP in Bauchi state, in the country’s North East, leading many regional stakeholders to encourage Kwankwaso to give up in favor of Atiku Abubakar, who many believe is best-positioned to win the election in February.

“I join other well-meaning Northerners in pleading with our brother, His Excellency, distinguished Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to take into account the strong desire of our people and permit the Wazirin of Adamawa to win the upcoming elections. According to Vanguard.

He is a young man who will finally get his chances at the right time.

In the sake of the people of the North and the nation, Bello stated, “The rate at which many members of his party are defecting to the PDP should serve as a clear signal to him to do the right thing.”

