Northern group asks Tinubu to exclude Ganduje, Matawalle, Bagudu from his ministerial list

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has reviewed a very big request ahead of the announcement of notable politicians and experts that would make up his cabinet.

The president is alleged to have included the names of some notable past governors in his cabinet list, and this doesn’t seem to sit well with some groups even though the claim is yet to be confirmed by the presidency.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Voice of Northern Youths Patriots (VNYP) has emerged as a powerful voice of conscience, advising President Bola Tinubu against appointing three former governors from the north- west region to his cabinet, TheCable reports.

During a press conference held in Kano state, Mustapha Mai- Royal, the group’ s leader, passionately presented their case, highlighting the alleged corruption cases surrounding Abdullahi Ganduje, Bello Matawalle, and Atiku Bagudu.

Mai- Royal fervently expressed concern that appointing individuals under investigation for corruption as ministers would not align with President Tinubu’ s promise of delivering exemplary leadership to Nigeria.

The VNYP leader called upon Tinubu to uphold his commitment to an all- inclusive government that prioritizes the unification and betterment of the nation, urging him to exercise caution in his selection from the north- west region.

The group pointed out the poor track record of these former governors in addressing security challenges within their respective states.

They argued that such shortcomings, coupled with the ongoing investigations, should disqualify the trio from assuming ministerial positions in Tinubu’ s government. The VNYP emphasized that the president’ s choice of cabinet members must reflect integrity, competence, and a genuine dedication to national progress.

This development comes amidst reports suggesting that Bola Tinubu has submitted a list of potential cabinet members to various security agencies, including the EFCC and DSS.

The leaked list, dubbed the ‘ cabinet of unity, ‘ is said to feature nominees from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and technocrats. It has sparked fierce political contests and intrigues, particularly in selecting suitable representatives from key states.

Sources indicate that Tinubu’ s cabinet is likely to be expansive, mirroring the size of former President Muhammadu Buhari’ s cabinet, albeit with significant realignments in portfolios.

With less than 20 days remaining before the constitutional deadline for submitting the list to the Senate, expectations are high for a diverse cabinet composition that ensures representation from each state and the six geopolitical zones.

As President Tinubu navigates this critical decision- making process, the Northern group’ s plea for integrity and accountability resonates deeply.

While the VNYP’ s advice carries weight, the ultimate decision lies with President Tinubu, who will be tasked with striking a delicate balance between political considerations and the nation’ s best interests.

Source: TheCable

