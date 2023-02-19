Northern Govs Decided That Power Should Go To The South & They’ve Choose To Support Tinubu-Benson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson in an interview has said that the Northern governors didn’t just decided that power should go to the south but they have also chosen to queue behind the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He also lament that they deserve commendation for standing by power shift

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Nation paper, which is “FEBRUARY 25 is barely a week away. What are you looking forward to as a chieftain of the APC and a contestant for a federal assembly seat?”

In his own words, Babajimi Benson said “Talking about the presidency, very importantly, I will want us to appreciate the northern governors for supporting power shift. The north has held power for eight years and in the interest of fairplay, equity and justice, they said for the cooperate existence of the country, power should come down south

“They have not just decided that power should come to the south, they’ve chosen to queue behind Asiwaju Tinubu. I am optimistic that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious”- he added

Source: The Nation paper

