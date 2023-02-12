This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Northern Governor Hiding N22 Billion Old Naira Notes – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, a leader from the North, has stated that an active governor stored N22 billion in old naira notes.

In an interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics, the former National Secretary of the disbanded Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, disclosed the information. Galadima responded to a question regarding the disputed re-design of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, noted that the party had already taken a firm stance on the contentious topic. According to Galadima, the CBN Act stipulates that any redesign of the naira must be completed within six months.

The statesman stated that the government justified its approval of the strategy by stating that many individuals had accumulated the currency in their homes. “Agreed. According to information, there is a governor in the Northwest who possesses approximately N22 billion of the old money.

“As I speak, N22 billion are stacked in his home. He knows who he is. “And the security authorities are aware,” he said. Galadima stated that the agencies may be turning a blind eye because “maybe they belong to the same club or are shielding him.”

The politician claimed that the trap requires the governor to exchange the “corruption-acquired” funds. Two weeks ago, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stated that the old N200, N500, and N1000 denominations were recalled because N2.7 trillion was retained in people’s houses prior to the Buhari administration.

