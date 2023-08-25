Northern Elders To Tinubu: Tackling Insecurity, Economy ‘ll Determine Success Of Your Government

The northern elders under the platform of Arewa New Agenda (ANA), told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that revamping of the economy, tackling insecurity will determine the success of his government in the next four years, as reported by Vanguard.

This was contained in a statement by ANA’s Convener, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi.

He said: “Nigeria is facing one of the most challenging times in its evolution to nationhood. Nigerians want ministers with innovation ideas and capacity to tap material and human resources in the country, thereby improving the livelihoods of the teeming masses of the country.

“ANA believes that the tenure of President Tinubu will be defined by his administration’s actions in addressing the issue of insecurity and economic growth.”

