Northern Elders Said I Want To Impose Obi On Them, But They Are Also Imposing Atiku On Us – Adebanjo

Elderstatesman and national leader of Afenifere, a pan yoruba socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has insisted that the southerners would not fall for the plans of the northern elders to field Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

Adebanjo who made this known at the venue of the Obi-Datti rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos revealed that Nigerians would not fall for their plans because President Muhammadu Buhari who would be completing his term as a northern president and it would be inappropriate for Atiku to become the next president. However, Adebanjo also revealed that the northern elders said that he is imposing Peter Obi on them, but they are also trying to impose Atiku on the southerners despite the fact that they know that it’s the turn of the south to rule. “Northern elders said I want to impose Obi on them, but they are also imposing Atiku on us,” Adebanjo breaks silence.

While further speaking, Adebanjo revealed that there might be crisis if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi doesn’t emerge as the winner of the 2023 presidential election. “If Obi does not become president in 2023, then we may as well forget Nigeria. We are not here to sing and dance like the other parties. We must talk about how best to make this country work. We should be talking about how to remove area boys from the streets and provide jobs for them,” Adebanjo added.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-11 18:34:07