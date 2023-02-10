This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Northern Elders React After Afenifere Leader Said Nigeria May Not Survive If Peter Obi Does Not Win

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF has reacted days after the statement which the leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Adebanjo said where he claimed that the country may not be able to survive if the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi does not win the election scheduled to take place in a few weeks.

The Northern group who responded through it’s director of publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed stressed that it was very unfortunate for such a statement to be made, and that is very wrong to promote one’s candidate in such a manner.

The group, according to Leadership News, who frowned at such statement from the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group noted that Pa Adebanjo should respect his age and desist from making such an outburst, adding that his views doesn’t reflect the quality or essence of the Obi/Daati ticket.

Speaking further, he warned that elections are not won by threats and Insults, stressing that the masses will not be scared to cast their votes on the day of election.

He said…”This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable. It is the worst thing that can be said in promoting a candidate, but that is the the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket”

Recall that Pa Adebanjo had expressed fear that the country may not survive without Peter Obi emerging as tbe president of the country, and this had so far caused mixed responses from people.

