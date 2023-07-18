NEWS

Northern Elders Forum’s Response to Same-Faith Ticket: A Critical Examination

According to a recent article published by the Punch paper online, it was reported that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), responded to questions about the Northern Elders Forum’s stance on a presidential ticket consisting of Christian-Christian candidates and Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

During the interview with a Punch correspondent, Baba-Ahmed was asked whether the Northern Elders Forum or the Northern Consultative Forum would support or oppose a Christian-Christian presidential ticket after Tinubu’s current administration. In response, he stated that the NEF remained silent during the controversy surrounding the same-faith ticket of the APC (All Progressives Congress).

He explained, “The Northern Elders Forum never addressed the Muslim-Muslim ticket because we saw it for what it was—an electoral gimmick. Its purpose was not to favor one faith or disadvantage another. It was a tactic that worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in gaining support from the Northern region and the South-West. However, how has that benefited Muslims or Christians? How many Muslims have converted to Christianity since then?”

Baba-Ahmed further expressed that even if there were a Christian-Christian presidential ticket, it would still be a gimmick, and their faith would not be affected by the same-faith ticket strategy that targeted gullible Nigerians.

He stated that the proponents of the same-faith ticket included priests and certain members of the Muslim clergy. He emphasized that they would advise Nigerians to vote for competent leaders, regardless of their religious affiliation, and highlighted that being a Muslim does not automatically qualify someone as a good leader.

