NEWS

Northern Elders Forum Spokesperson Reacts After They Were Asked To Endorse Peter Obi & Datti.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 35 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Northern Elders Forum Spokesperson Reacts After They Were Asked To Endorse Peter Obi & Datti.

The Northern Elders Forum Spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has reacted after he and his comrades were asked to endorse the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as their presidential candidate for the upcoming general election.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum have remained neutral by not backing any of the presidential candidate, including their fellow Northerner and agitations are on the rise for them to endorse a candidate.

In reaction, their spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed then took to his official Twitter page to say that he tolerates demands that the NEF or he should endorse Obi-Datti or declare their stand now.

He said he understands that people think that they have some influence but that they do not owe anyone their loyalty on demand nor shall they choose what others insist that they do.

He concluded by saying that it’s too bad that exercising some choices offends some people

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds
News )

#Northern #Elders #Forum #Spokesperson #Reacts #Asked #Endorse #Peter #Obi #DattiNorthern Elders Forum Spokesperson Reacts After They Were Asked To Endorse Peter Obi & Datti. Publish on 2023-02-18 20:05:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 35 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Cannot Be A Northern Candidate Because He Doesn’t Know Them & We Don’t Know Him- Seidu Baba

3 mins ago

Peter Obi: Samuel Ortom Still A Member Of G5 Governors – Aide Confirms

12 mins ago

Wike Hails APC Governors For Opting For Southern President

14 mins ago

I’m Proud Of Obi For Doing What I Could Not Do – Anyim Pius

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button