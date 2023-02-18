Northern Elders Forum Spokesperson Reacts After They Were Asked To Endorse Peter Obi & Datti.

The Northern Elders Forum Spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has reacted after he and his comrades were asked to endorse the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as their presidential candidate for the upcoming general election.

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum have remained neutral by not backing any of the presidential candidate, including their fellow Northerner and agitations are on the rise for them to endorse a candidate.

In reaction, their spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed then took to his official Twitter page to say that he tolerates demands that the NEF or he should endorse Obi-Datti or declare their stand now.

He said he understands that people think that they have some influence but that they do not owe anyone their loyalty on demand nor shall they choose what others insist that they do.

He concluded by saying that it’s too bad that exercising some choices offends some people

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds

News )

