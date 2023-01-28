This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Northern Elders Forum, NEF, warn against attempts to interfere with elections

On Friday, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), cautioned those who plan to interfere with the conduct of credible elections and peaceful transition of power to another administration to drop their plans. The forum affirmed that it has analyzed the difficult conditions under which Northerners and other citizen live now, in addition to the anxiety over the security of the elections which will be held in February and March this year.

A senior official of the forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated that there are rumours that hint at the probability that the elections may not be conducted. Instead, a certain type of unconstitutional contraption may be imposed on Nigerians after May, this year. The forum affirmed that those who peddle the rumours point to the near-desperate circumstances under which Nigerians are currently living.

Speaking further, said: “They indicate that problems simultaneously caused by insecurity, harsh inflation, fuel scarcity, exchange of old for new naira notes and others which affect particularly poor Nigerians are capable of inflaming passions and trigger unrest which may poison the election environment or jeopardize its conduct.

“NEF has no acceptable reasons to justify these realities. Instead, it warns against any effort designed to interfere with the conduct of credible elections and a peaceful transition to a new administration. The severe economic and social challenges under which Nigerians live are, undoubtedly, threats to peace and security. Solution must be sought out to improve the security of the Nigerians, in particular, and the country at large. Fuel scarcity can and must be eliminated without any delay.

