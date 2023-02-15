Northern Elders Finally Reveals Quality of President The Region Needs in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has encouraged voters in the region to vote for a president that has their interest at heart.

The northern elders disclosed this at the 10th anniversary of the Northern General Assembly of NEF, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, February 15.

NEF in a statement made available to media outlets listed some of the qualities voters in the state should vote for.

“What the north needs is a president with the ideas, the mental and physical capacity and the freedom from narrow, ethnic bases to be trusted to lead us out of our lamentable circumstances. We trust the political maturity of the Northern voter, and we have faith that he will rise to the occasion.

“We on our part will continue to offer advise and guidance to our fellow Northerners when it becomes necessary. We recognize the very high expectations of Northerners that our Northern groups should guide them on the choice of the best candidates, and we will not betray their trust.” the statement partly read.

Earlier, the Arewa group in a dialogue concluded that there are no resolution or agreement to endorse any of the three front runners of the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar , and Peter Obi of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party respectively.

Murtala Aliyu, the chairman of the organising committee of the group said there is no endorsement from the group as rumoured in the political space.

The northern group said several interactions held were not aimed to endorse any candidate.

Aliyu said the group is still in the stage of extracting the publications of these candidates and evaluating them for Nigerians to see.

He said: “Our goal is to afford citizens an opportunity to match candidates against their commitments to matters that are central to the interests of the North.”

He, however, noted that a decision will be made in the penultimate week into the election while stating that the group will place priority on “competence, integrity, quality of preparation and commitment to address the challenges of the north among candidates.”

