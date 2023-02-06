Northern Elders Don’t Need to Respond to El-Rufai’s Comment – Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The elder brother to Peter Obi’s running mate, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has reacted to El-Rufai’s comment on Northern elders. In his tweet on his official Twitter handle, Baba-Ahmed said northerners who are well cultured knows that they have elders whom they respect.

Recall that the Kaduna State governor, El-Rufai during an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, said that the northern elders are mere ‘paperweights’ who cannot swing votes in anyone’s favour.

El-Rufai went on to say that the 19 governors of the Northern States are the real elders of the North.

Reacting to this statements, Hakeem wrote, “real elders operate within responsible boundaries. Cultured Northerners know we have elders we respect. Elders do not need to say they are elders. May Allah guide him to know between leaders and elders.”

The same El-Rufai was in the news days ago claiming that some specific individuals in the villa were working against Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Northern #Elders #Dont #Respond #ElRufais #Comment #Hakeem #BabaAhmedNorthern Elders Don’t Need to Respond to El-Rufai’s Comment – Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Publish on 2023-02-06 09:24:20