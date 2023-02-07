Northern Elders Are Not Sitting On Fences Concerning 2023 Election, We Are Not Afraid- Dr Hakeem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, one of the leaders of Northern Elders Forum has said they are not sitting on fence concerning the choice of their own preferred presidential aspirant in the 2023 election.

He said

Just so you know:I am insulted by people who say I or NEF are ‘sitting on the fence’ because we do not do what they want politically. We do not sit on fences,and we are not afraid to take decisions. We will do what we think is right,when the time is right. Stop this childish game.

The Nigeria Northern Elders Forum should support the right presidential aspirant in the 2023 election because it can play a crucial role in ensuring that the right person is elected to lead the country. By endorsing a candidate who has the experience, vision, and track record necessary to address the challenges facing Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum can help ensure that the country is on a path towards stability, economic growth, and progress.

Additionally, supporting the right candidate can help promote national unity and foster a more inclusive society, where all citizens are able to enjoy equal opportunities and access to resources. Ultimately, supporting the right presidential aspirant is in the best interests of all Nigerians, as it will lead to a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (

)