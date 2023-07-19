Northern Elder, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Reacts As Tinubu Orders Immediate Review Of Proposed 8k Palliative

In the wake of Bola Tinubu’s order for an immediate review of the proposed 8 thousand Naira monthly palliative, prominent Northern Elder, and activist, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has taken to social media to urge political leaders to make sacrifices for the sake of the people.

Recall that on Tuesday, July 18, a report by Channels TV indicated that President Tinubu, speaking through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, announced that there will be an immediate review on the proposed monthly cash transfer of 8 thousand Naira to 12 million poor households for a period of six months.

Reacting to the report a short tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, Dr. Baba-Ahmed, who is the Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), pointed out that the President’s decision to review the palliative shows that he has respect for public opinion.

He, however, argued that the increase in fuel price is an indication that Nigerians are going to face a long period of economic difficulties.

Concluding his tweet, Dr. Baba-Ahmed insisted that political leaders must now listen to the yearnings of the people and make necessary sacrifices.

You can read his tweet below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

