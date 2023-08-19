Northern Elder, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Reacts As Twitter User Claims North Is Against Public Protests

As the nation continues to grapple with the rising cost of living occasioned by the high cost of petrol across the country, spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has taken to social media to refute a claim that the north does not support public protests against leaders.

A few hours ago, a Twitter User came out to claim that he does not feel the north will protests against bad leadership because it is antithetical to the their faith and culture.

However, in a swift response, Dr. Baba-Ahmed, who is also the brother of Labour Party VP candidate, Yusuf Datti, pointed out that Muslims are encouraged to resist injustice and abuse, adding that he is not sure such resistance is meant to come up in cases of poor governance or lack of compassion from leaders to their people.

Going further, the NEF spokesman encouraged those in leadership to do more for the people under their care.

Check out his response below:

