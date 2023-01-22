Northern APC State Tinubu May Not Win Easily In 2023 Presidential Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are indications that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, may not find it very easy to win the forthcoming presidential race due to one reason or the other.

Among the APC controlled state in the north, Tinubu may not win in 2023 presidential race, is Kogi state. It was recently reported that the Governor of the state, Governor Yahaya Bello has been allegedly withdrawing his support for Tinubu in the state.

It was gathered by Sunday Tribune that Governor Yahaya Bello is tactically withdrawing his support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to the information reaching him about Honourable James Faleke, that he may throw his hat into APC Governorship ticket.

The Governorship primary election is scheduled to hold between between march to April, 2023 immediately after the General elections.

It should be recalled, that Honourable Faleke who is a loyalist of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was chosen as running mate by Late Abubakar Audu, who was the Governorship candidate of the APC in 2015 before his death.

However, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not find it easy to win the presidential election in the state, if Governor Yahaya Bello refuse to support him.

It should be recalled that Governor Yahaya Bello was among the presidential aspirants who contested the presidential primary election against Tinubu.

Though, the Governor is the Youth coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign committe but the point is, if the Governor fails to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition in the state, He may find it difficult to win in 2023 presidential race in the state.

It should be recalled, that the Governor had earlier hinted that he will still launch his presidential ambition in future elections.

It was reported by vanguard, that the Governor stated this when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari to thank the president for the support given to him, to contest APC presidential primary election.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had earlier visited all the presidential aspirants immediately after the conduct of the primary election.

