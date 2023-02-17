Northern APC Governor Exposes Buhari, Reveals He’s Secretly Working Against Tinubu’s Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has slammed Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari for disobeying a Supreme Court ruling and continuing to enforce a ban on the use of older naira denominations.

Ganduje is reportedly asking that President Buhari “should remember that for several times he was trying to contest Presidency but he couldn’ t make it until there was an alliance, but now after enjoying everything, he turned back against the same democratic system that saw him to office.

He stated that the President should remember that this is a democratic setting in which the voice of the people can be heard and leaders can listen to and closely follow advice.

“I wonder what we did to the President for him to be this clueless on multiple pieces of advise that have been provided to him. I wonder why the President is hellbent in having the same Party that helped him win elections lose out.”

“This Same Buhari, he contested again and again, but he couldn’t win not until there was an alliance, now he wins and win again for the second term, but now that he is living, he wants to cripple the same Party that brought him to power why? During his first term in office, he was unable to win, but after there was an alliance, he was able to win,” he stated.

