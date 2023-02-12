NEWS

North Will Gang Up Against Peter Obi, They’ll Decide Nigeria’s Next President – Primate Ayodele

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

In a publication on Daily Post, Primate Elijah Ayodele, The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned the former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to becareful ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The clergyman, speaking on Sunday in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, warned of a possible gang up against the Labour Party presidential candidate’s vote in the Northern region of the country.

The clergyman said that Northern votes would determine the next President of the country in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said, “The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes. There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. 

He further assured that there will be no coup in the country during the elections.

JoReporters (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

32 seconds ago

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

9 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

9 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button