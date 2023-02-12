North Will Gang Up Against Peter Obi, They’ll Decide Nigeria’s Next President – Primate Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a publication on Daily Post, Primate Elijah Ayodele, The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned the former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to becareful ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The clergyman, speaking on Sunday in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, warned of a possible gang up against the Labour Party presidential candidate’s vote in the Northern region of the country.

The clergyman said that Northern votes would determine the next President of the country in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said, “The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes. There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north.

He further assured that there will be no coup in the country during the elections.

