“North will Decide 2023 Presidency, They’ll Vote for Atiku, Peter Obi Should Pray” –Primate Ayodele

With less than a week until the long-awaited elections as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has prophesied that the votes from the northern part of the country will be divided between the presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. He revealed, however, that the residents in the north will be asked to vote for the former vice president.

The cleric made this disclosure an official statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Osho Oluwatosin, noting that presidential elections will not be about political parties but rather ethnicity and tribe and that each tribe will vote on this premise.

The words of the cleric read, “For the 2023 election, each tribe will vote for its own.” It is not by party now; it will be about those that believe in you. Going by this, the northerners will determine who wins. “The northerners will be divided because of Tinubu; he won’t have overwhelming votes as expected.” The north will not be unified about who to vote for; they will be advised to vote for Atiku.

Speaking about the chances of Peter Obi of the Labour Party succeeding, the cleric explained that he (Peter Obi) would be betrayed by those around him and needed to go back to the north and restructure his political ambitions.

He said, “Everything will change one day, whereby Obi’s chances will be uncertain; he should still try to put his ambition in order.” “The east is good for him; he should go back to the north.”

Source: Daily Post

