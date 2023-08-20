North-West Ministers of Defence Appointment is Unexpected, Says Babajide Kolade-Otitoju

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, the Group Head of Current and Public Affairs at TVC Communication, has conveyed his astonishment over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) appointing former Governors Bello Matawalle and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Defence respectively. He finds it surprising that both these Ministers hail from the North-West region.

During an interview on TVC, Kolade-Otitoju expressed that he had not anticipated President Tinubu’s decision to place Matawalle and Badaru in charge of the Defence Ministry.

Responding to queries about unexpected appointments in President Tinubu’s cabinet, the Public Affairs Analyst affirmed that there were indeed surprises. He initially disclosed that he had advocated for the Ministry of Culture and Information to be divided. To his surprise, the President divided the ministry into three separate entities: Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Continuing, the Public Affairs Analyst remarked that he had not foreseen Festus Keyamo’s appointment as the Minister of Ation by the President. In his opinion, this choice was unexpected, akin to a revival from obscurity, for the prominent figure within the APC ranks.

